Блогер показала идеальное тело и ужаснулась
Lenta.ru 1 марта 2018
Фото: Lenta.ru
Фитнес-блогер из Великобритании Люси Маунтен (Lucy Mountain) опубликовала в Instagram снимок, где сравнила стандарты красоты 2013-го и 2018 года. Девушка раскритиковала свой внешний вид пятилетней давности.
Со слов Маунтен, 2013 год был для нее, как ей тогда казалось, победным: она пришла в форму, называемую «идеальной». «Я потеряла значительное количество веса и думала, что веду здоровый образ жизни», — сказала она.
Следуя тогдашней Instagram-моде, блогер тренировалась в спортзале, недоедала, принимала синтетические жиросжигатели, пила детокс-чай и постоянно пользовалась антицеллюлитным кремом. Она была уверена, что становится совершенной, однако затем к Маунтен пришло понимание, что на самом деле она издевалась над собой.

Ah yes, 2013. Back when everyone was singing Blurred Lines and Topshop body-con dresses were the epitome of high street fashion. ⠀ ⠀ Five years is a bloody long time and a lot has changed beyond Robin Thicke’s relevancy. ⠀ ⠀ 2013 was the first year I ever achieved a ‘fitness’ goal. I had lost a fair amount of weight (following Pat-and-the-cellulite-comment-gate) and thought I was living that healthy life. ⠀ ⠀ In addition to excessive training sessions and keeping my calories pretty low, I was doing all the things Instagram told me; taking ‘fat burners’, doing Skinny Tea detoxes and rubbing ‘thigh-firming' lotion on the backs of my legs lol 🤷‍♀️ I have literally zero shame in saying I was totally sucked in by the fads. ⠀ ⠀ I owed my perceived success down to these things when in truth, I was just in a pretty big energy (calorie) deficit by simply over-exercising and under-eating. But if you’d have scrolled my IG back then, you’d find me being the biggest hype girl for all these said ‘things’. ⠀ ⠀ 'But I’ve lost weight — so they must work?' 🌝⠀ ⠀ Correlation doesn’t equal causation. Now I’ve educated myself over the past few years I can look back and smile at myself. And my hair. It’s all just part of my FitnEsS JoUrNeY and I wouldn’t change it 💃⠀ ⠀ Feeling happy to be at a stage in my life where making my body smaller just isn’t the goal. And thankful to have a hair which no longer resembles cotton wool. Tysm goodbye. ⠀ ⠀ P. s. If you fancy some light comedy, I’ve shared some throwback 2013 Instagram posts on my story. Enjoy. ⠀ ⠀ #theFFF

Публикация от  LUCY MOUNTAIN (@thefashionfitnessfoodie)

Как сказала девушка, к 2018 году стандарты красоты изменились, и ей больше не нужно быть «тощей моделью с выжженными волосами». «Корреляция не равняется причинно-следственной связи. Теперь я стала образованнее, могу оглянуться назад и улыбнуться», — считает она. Нынешнее восприятие идеального тела для нее теперь состоит в том, чтобы не зацикливаться на нем. «И спасибо за волосы, которые больше не похожи на вату», — пошутила девушка.
Подписчики поддержали Маунтен, назвав ее пример поучительным и вдохновляющим. Большинство сошлись во мнении, что нынешняя мода на здоровое тело более адекватна, чем стремление к потере веса любой ценой.
