Блогер показала идеальное тело и ужаснулась 

Ah yes, 2013. Back when everyone was singing Blurred Lines and Topshop body-con dresses were the epitome of high street fashion. ⠀ ⠀ Five years is a bloody long time and a lot has changed beyond Robin Thicke's relevancy. ⠀ ⠀ 2013 was the first year I ever achieved a 'fitness' goal. I had lost a fair amount of weight (following Pat-and-the-cellulite-comment-gate) and thought I was living that healthy life. ⠀ ⠀ In addition to excessive training sessions and keeping my calories pretty low, I was doing all the things Instagram told me; taking 'fat burners', doing Skinny Tea detoxes and rubbing 'thigh-firming' lotion on the backs of my legs lol 🤷♀️ I have literally zero shame in saying I was totally sucked in by the fads. ⠀ ⠀ I owed my perceived success down to these things when in truth, I was just in a pretty big energy (calorie) deficit by simply over-exercising and under-eating. But if you'd have scrolled my IG back then, you'd find me being the biggest hype girl for all these said 'things'. ⠀ ⠀ 'But I've lost weight — so they must work?' 🌝⠀ ⠀ Correlation doesn't equal causation. Now I've educated myself over the past few years I can look back and smile at myself. And my hair. It's all just part of my FitnEsS JoUrNeY and I wouldn't change it 💃⠀ ⠀ Feeling happy to be at a stage in my life where making my body smaller just isn't the goal. And thankful to have a hair which no longer resembles cotton wool. Tysm goodbye.