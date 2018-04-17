Ещё
Блогер стала монстром, чтобы всем понравиться
Популярная блогер Чесси Кинг (Chessie King) провела эксперимент, сделав себя «идеальной» на снимках в Instagram. Вместе с группой профессиональных фоторедакторов она уменьшила объемы своего тела и сделала «пластику» по советам интернет-троллей.
Для кампании #trollingisugly Кинг объединилась с организацией Cybersmile. Девушка решила изменить свою внешность, чтобы понравиться всем подписчикам без исключения.
Сначала она опубликовала в Instagram «историю», где появилась перед камерой в белье. Комментарии не заставили себя ждать: тролли раскритиковали девушку за толстые ноги.

THIS IS ME. THIS IS MY BODY 🙋🏼‍♀️ No flattering angles, no flattering lighting, just me & my body feeling on top of the 🌍. We all have days where we feel super duper good but we don’t share them enough. I want YOU to feel confident enough to dance around in your underwear & embrace any wobble you have! A few years ago I would never have posted this, all I cared about back then was being the leanest I could, going to the gym as many times as I could a week & counting every calorie I ate 🍴 Even at my smallest, when I was training the most & eating the least, I just wanted to cover up my body because it wasn’t my idea of ‘perfect’ 💁🏼‍♀️ Now my priority is to be happy & comfortable in my own skin, & today I appreciate my body & what it does for me. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7. Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down 💃🏼👊🏼

Публикация от  C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg)

Она моментально «исправила» этот недостаток с помощью команды фоторедакторов. Затем жертвами ненависти подписчиков стали ее нос, руки, талия, брови, глаза, губы и волосы. Исправив все недостатки, девушка превратилась в пугающий мнимый «идеал».
Целью эксперимента была борьба с ненавистью в сети и поддержка ее жертв. «Если мы будем менять свое тело ради каждого тролля, слушать любого киберагрессора, мы станем монстрами. Неважно, 23 у тебя подписчика или три миллиона, НИКТО не должен сталкиваться с регулярной травлей в сети», — написала Кинг в комментарии к видео с результатом.
Кинг является популярным фитнес-блогером, число ее подписчиков превышает 330 тысяч человек.
