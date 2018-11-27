Близнецы сделали одинаковые пластические операции 

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Make up done by @annalucydecinque ❤❤ Products we used 💁💁 @lauramercier @narsissist @ardell_lashes @janeiredale @bareminerals @nudebynature @lorealmakeup #twinsagram #twinning #makeup #marketing #smile #gorgeous #beauty #SkinGoals #positivevibes #happy #model #same #perthtwins #picoftheday #bestofthday #bestfriends #products #makeuartistworldwide #mostindentical #mostunique #highlights #contour #lycogel #liquidfoundation #mineralmakeup
"Чем популярнее мы становились, тем больше негатива на нас обрушивалось. Мы решили прислушаться к подписчикам и отказаться от некоторых модификаций", — рассказывают Анна и Люси изданию Daily Mail.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
New Video Posted on our Channel 👏 BEN GETS A SURPRISE | Crown Towers Vlog | ANNA AND LUCY 👭 Don't forget to Subscribe to our Youtube Channel ❤❤ Press Link Above to Watch ⬆️ @crownresorts @crownhotels 💛💛. #crowntowers #crowntowersperth #perth #casino #surprise #shareboyfriend #love #sistergoals #smiles #dinner #buffet #food #travelgoals #followback #travelling #youtubers #travelling #weekend #weekendgetaway