Близнецы сделали одинаковые пластические операции 

Рамблер 3 часа назад
Фото: @annalucydecinque
Близнецы Анна и Люси Декинк из Австралии потратили 25 тысяч долларов (16 миллионов рублей) на одинаковые пластические операции и пожалели об этом.
33-летние девушки стремились к тому, чтобы стать как можно сексуальнее и при этом сохранить одинаковую внешность. Им это удалось, но поклонники не оценили стараний близнецов. Анна и Люси сделали операции по увеличению губ, груди и "агрессивный" татуаж. Они экспериментировали со своей внешностью до того момента, пока их подписчики в Instagram не назвали девушек "куклами для взрослых". После такого высказывания они решили, что их внешность стала слишком неестественной.
После 14 пластических операций они убрали филлеры из губ, отказались от татуажа и накладных ресниц.
"Чем популярнее мы становились, тем больше негатива на нас обрушивалось. Мы решили прислушаться к подписчикам и отказаться от некоторых модификаций", — рассказывают Анна и Люси изданию Daily Mail.
Надо отметить, что у девушек есть молодой человек, с которым они встречаются одновременно. Близнецы делят Бена между собой и хотят выйти за него замуж.
