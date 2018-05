Парень позвал девушку замуж и обомлел 

Baby, I love you with everything in me..who would’ve thought we’d make it this far? 6 years ago I asked you to be my girlfriend in the halls of Dutchtown High and here you are today MY FIANCÈ! Congrats on graduating today! Now we can put all the things we talked about in play❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZhwDwa4ZK— JuicemanJames (@_JayClark_) 11 мая 2018 г.