Как мило! Что Хейли Болдуин подарила Джастину Биберу в честь помолвки? 

Неделю назад Джастин Бибер (24) сделал предложение Хейли Болдуин (21) всего через месяц после воссоединения. Об этом сообщили очевидцы, которые были в одном ресторане со звездами на Багамах. Ну а через пару дней певец и сам подтвердил радостную новость.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! «He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!» This is the year of favor!
Публикация от Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
9 Июл 2018 в 3:14 PDT Но, кажется, вместо того, чтобы готовиться к свадьбе, влюбленные снова решили отдохнуть и улетели в Майами (именно там парочку заметили вместе впервые после воссоединения). Папарацци заметили Джастина и Хейли возле их отеля и у бассейна.
Специально для своей возлюбленной Бибер, напомним, приобрел кольцо с огромным бриллиантом за 500 тысяч долларов, а потом еще и часы эксклюзивной модели. Болдуин, как выяснилось, в долгу не осталась, она тоже преподнесла подарок своему жениху. Для Джастина Хейли выбрала бриллиантовую печатку с его инициалами.
