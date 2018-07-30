Ещё
Женщина вышла замуж сама за себя
Рамблер 2 часа назад
Фото: @mediadrumworld
34-летняя Линда Доктар из Австралии после череды неудачных отношений вышла замуж сама за себя.
Достав карманное зеркало и пройдя по атласной красной дорожке на пляже, Линда дала себе свадебную клятву. Таким образом она заключила брак сама с собой.
Надо отметить, что свадьба Доктар прошла по общепринятому сценарию. Дорожка была устлана лепестками роз, а за церемонией бракосочетания наблюдали приглашенные друзья. Самой Линде понравилось, как прошла ее свадьба. Тихо и красиво.
На этот поступок женщину вдохновил ее друг и тренер по взаимоотношениям.
"Я подумала, что такое действие с моей стороны — это прекрасная возможность символизировать мою любовь и почитание моей личности на более высоком уровне, нежели обычно", — поясняет Линда.
Но эти свадебные клятвы не означают для Доктар завершение поисков. Она все еще открыта для новых отношений. Просто теперь Линда верна своим мыслям и чувствам больше, чем обычно.
После этого поступка женщина попала на обложку журнала и приобрела известность.

And then some days you find yourself on the cover of a national magazine 💗💁🏼‍♀️. It was an honour to be interviewed by Pacific Magazines about my Self-Marriage Ceremony on Valentines Day 2017.. This is a topic that has polarised the nation left right & centre 🙇🏼‍♀️. For me this ritual was about honouring, respecting and loving myself unconditionally. And what made it even more special is that I got to share the special day with my beautiful friend Ej Love! — Thank you soul sister for this amazing journey together. Let’s keep spreading our message about #SelfLove. Because truth is…. 💗 HOW WE TREAT OURSELVES IS HOW WE INVITE THE REST OF THE WORLD TO TREAT US 💗. Whatever the question… #LOVE is the answer.. PS — I love you. And I love me too. It’s important. Could you start loving yourself too?. Linda x. The magazine did a great job of putting this story together. And I hope this article will help spread awareness of the importance of Self-Love... #media #thatslife #life #grateful #message #movement #self #magazine #story #marriage #selfmarriage #photooftheday #picoftheday #instadaily #instagood #woman #coach #selflovefirst #selflovejourney #article #storyteller

Публикация от  Linda Doktar (@lindadoktar_coaching)

И кто знает, может после ее поступка такой тип браков тоже станет популярен?
