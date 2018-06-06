Фото: Гарри Стайлс снялся в рекламной кампании Gucci

В марте этого года стало известно, что бывший участник некогда популярного коллектива One Direction — Гарри Стайлс — стал новым лицом бренда Gucci, переняв эту важную миссию у самого Джареда Лето . С тех пор юный музыкант успел сняться в новой рекламной кампании Men’s Tailoring от итальянского модного дома.

На снимках, фотографом которых выступил Глен Лачфорд , 24-летний музыкант позирует в пабе Fish & Chips, а одет он при этом в модные и дорогие костюмы. Креативный директор бренда любит подобные забавные сочетания, когда высокая мода идет рука об руку с обычной жизнью. Именно поэтому Гарри позирует вместе с курицами, собаками, заворачивается в пледы и сидит за столом рядом с тарелкой с чипсами.

